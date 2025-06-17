The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) has officially opened the registration window for the Second State Level Selection Test (SLST) 2025 from June 16, 2025. Interested candidates can now apply online through the official website westbengalssc.com .

As per a report by NDTV, of the total 35,736 vacancies, 23,212 are designated for teaching positions in Classes 9 and 10, while the remaining 12,514 are allocated for Classes 11 and 12.

Steps to apply for Assistant Teacher posts 2025

Visit the official website westbengalssc.com Click on “Apply Now” Log, and fill the application form Pay the fee, and submit Download the submitted form for future reference

Application Fee

Application fees for General, EWS & OBC candidates: Rs 500

Application fees for reserved (SC/ST/PH) candidates: Rs 200

Eligibility Criteria

For Classes 9 & 10: Candidates must have a graduate or postgraduate degree with at least 50% marks and a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from a recognised university.

with and a from a recognised university. For Classes 11 & 12: Applicants should hold a postgraduate degree with 50% marks along with a B.Ed. from an NCTE-recognised institution.

