The Bihar Staff Selection Commission ( BSSC ) has released the revised exam schedule of the Field Assistant (Agriculture Department) posts under Adv No. 03/25. As per the notification, the OMR-based written exam (OMR-based) will be conducted on August 10, 2025, due to unavoidable reasons. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for July 11, 2025.

Applications were invited until May 23, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 201 Field Assistant posts.

Direct link to the revised exam schedule.

Meanwhile, the exam schedule for the Welfare Organizer and Lower Division Clerk (Sainik Kalyan Nideshalaya) posts (Adv No. 02/25) will be conducted on June 29 from 3.00 pm to 4.00 pm. Applicants are directed to report between 12.30 pm to 2.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 56 vacancies, of which 25 are for Welfare Organizer posts and 31 for Lower Division Clerk posts.

Here’s the official notification.