The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will declare the results of the Telangana Education Common Entrance Test 2025 ( TG Ed.CET 2025 ) on June 21, 2025. Once out, eligible candidates can download their results and final answer keys from the official website edcet.tgche.ac.in .

The exam was conducted on June 1 and the preliminary answer keys were released on June 5, 2025. The objections were invited until June 9, 2025. TG EdCET is conducted for admission into two-year B.Ed courses in colleges across Telangana.

Steps to download TS EdCET result 2025

Visit the official website ecet.tgche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the TS EdCET result 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference