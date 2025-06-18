The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the schedule for the June Term End Examination (TEE) 2025. The IGNOU June TEE 2025 practical exams will begin on July 21, 2025, and continue until September 8, 2025. Students enrolled in applicable programmes can now check and download the detailed practical exam schedule from IGNOU’s official website ignou.ac.in .

The practical exams will start with the Post Graduate Diploma in Applied Statistics (PGDAST) on July 21, 2025.

Steps to download the TEE 2025 schedule

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in Open Announcements tab, and click on the link for TEE 2025 Date Sheet View, and download the date sheet Take a printout for future reference

