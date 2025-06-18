The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially declared the SSC GD Constable Result 2025 on its website ssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the list of shortlisted candidates for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The SSC GD Constable Computer-Based Examination (CBE) was conducted from February 4 to February 25, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill 39,481 vacancies for the post of Constable (General Duty) for both male and female candidates.

Steps to download SSC GD Constable result 2025

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in Under Notice Board, click on the link for Constable (GD) Result 2025 The PDF with the list of shortlisted candidates will open Download and save the result for future reference

Direct link to SSC GD Constable result 2025.

NCC Bonus Marks

Candidates who submitted valid NCC certificates in their applications have been provisionally awarded bonus marks:

NCC ‘C’ Certificate: 5% of maximum marks (8 marks)

NCC ‘B’ Certificate: 3% of maximum marks (4.8 marks)

NCC ‘A’ Certificate: 2% of maximum marks (3.2 marks)

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.