The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is all set to announce the results for the WBJEE 2025 shortly. Once declared, candidates will be able to access their WBJEE 2025 scorecards through the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE 2025 exam was conducted on April 27, 2025, in two sessions. The morning session focused on Mathematics (Paper I), held from 11 am to 1 pm, while the afternoon session, from 2 pm to 4 pm, tested students on Physics and Chemistry (Paper II).

Steps to check WBJEE 2025 result

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in Click on the link for WBJEE 2025 result, on the homepage Enter details and submit View and download your result for future reference

As per a report by NDTV, the scorecard will present a comprehensive breakdown of the candidate’s performance, including section-wise marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. After the results are declared, candidates are advised to check their eligibility for the upcoming counselling process.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.