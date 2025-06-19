Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSSB ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Village Development Officers 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in till July 18, 2025.

The recruitment exam is likely to be conducted on August 31, 2025. The board aims to fill 850 VDO posts. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification for VDO posts 2025.

Application Fee

Applicants from unreserved/ OBC and EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay a fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 applies to OBC and EBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS/ SC/ ST/ PwD.

Steps to apply for VDO posts 2025

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the VDO registration 2025 link Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.