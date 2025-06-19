The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has officially released the admit cards for the Forest Range Officer (FRO) Preliminary Examination 2025. Candidates who applied under Advertisement No. 04/2024 can now download their hall tickets from the official website jpsc.gov.in .

The FRO Preliminary Exam is scheduled to take place on June 29, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 170 vacancies for the Forest Range Officer post under the Jharkhand government.

For details regarding the exam pattern, open the official advertisement.

Steps to download JPSC FRO admit card 2025

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in Click on the link for Jharkhand admit card for FRO 2025, on the homepage Log in using your One Time Registration (OTR) credentials View and download your admit card for future reference

Direct link to download JPSC FRO admit card 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.