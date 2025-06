The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Assistant Public Prosecutor (Backlog) Advt. No. 05/2025. Applicants can submit their forms at jpsc.gov.in from June 24 to July 15, 2025.

The Commission has notified a total of 26 vacancies. Applicants should be between the ages of 21 and 37 years as on August 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the General/ EBC/ BC/ EWS category will have to pay a fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 applies to the state’s SC/ ST category candidates.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Interview round.