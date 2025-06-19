Rajasthan HC recruitment 2025: Apply for 5670 Class IV posts from June 27, details here
Candidates can apply for the posts at hcraj.nic.in from June 27, 2025.
The Rajasthan High Court has released the official notification for the recruitment of Class IV Employees for RHC RSJA RSLSA District Courts and DLSAs 2025. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website hcraj.nic.in from June 27 to July 26, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 5670 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Application Fee
|Unreserved category/ OBC (creamy layer)/ EBS (creamy layer)/ candidates from other states
|Rs 650
|State's OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EBS (non-creamy layer)/ candidates from other states/ EWS
|Rs 550
|SC, ST candidates/ Former Serviceman
|Rs 450
|PwD
|None
