BSSC admit card 2025 out for LDC, Welfare Organiser exams; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in.
The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the hall tickets for the recruitment of Welfare Organiser and Lower Division Clerk (Sainik Kalyan Nideshalaya) posts under Adv No. 02/25. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in.
The exam will be conducted on June 29, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 56 vacancies, of which 25 are for Welfare Organiser posts and 31 for Lower Division Clerk posts.
Steps to download LDC, Welfare Organiser admit card
Visit the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the LDC, Welfare Organiser admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
