The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the hall tickets for the Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2025 and General Nursing and Midwifery Training Selection Test (GNMTST) 2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The exams will be held on June 24, 2025, in two shifts from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. These entrance exams are being conducted for admissions to B.Sc. Nursing (4-year) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) courses (3-year) across various institutes in Madhya Pradesh.

Steps to download PNST, GNMTST admit card 2025

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the PNST and GNMTST admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to PNST, GNMTST admit card 2025.