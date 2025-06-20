The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially announced the results for the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2025 and the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (AP PGLCET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their results by visiting the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The AP LAWCET 2025 exam was conducted on June 5 by Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupati. The exam was held for admissions into both 3-year and 5-year LLB programmes. The provisional answer key was released on June 6, and candidates were allowed to submit objections until June 8.

Steps to download AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 result

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Click on Results tab Fill the details and submit View and download the result for future reference

Direct link to AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 result.