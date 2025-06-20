The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar, has released the admit cards for the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Examination (Written) 2025. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment can now download their hall tickets from the official website csbc.bihar.gov.in .

The written examination will be held from July 16 to August 3, 2025, across 38 districts in Bihar. The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 12.00 pm to 2.00 pm. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 19,838 Constable vacancies, including 6,717 posts reserved for female candidates.

Steps to download Bihar Police Constable admit card

Visit the official website csbc.bihar.gov.in Click on ‘Download e-Admit Card (Advt. No. 01/2025)’ Open the link, fill the details, and submit View and download the admit card for future reference

Direct link to CSBC Police Constable admit card.