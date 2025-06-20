UPPSC PCS Mains 2024 admit card released; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Mains 2024 admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.
As per the notification, the Main exam will be conducted from June 29 to July 2 in two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. A total of 15066 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 220 vacancies.
Steps to download PCS Mains admit card 2025
Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the Recruitment Dashboard tab
Click on the PCS Mains 2024 admit card link
Login and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to PCS Mains admit card 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.