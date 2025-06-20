The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Mains 2024 admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the notification, the Main exam will be conducted from June 29 to July 2 in two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. A total of 15066 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 220 vacancies.

Here’s the exam notification.

Steps to download PCS Mains admit card 2025

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment Dashboard tab Click on the PCS Mains 2024 admit card link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to PCS Mains admit card 2025.