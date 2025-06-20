The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has officially released the third and final merit list for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) UG 2025. Candidates who participated in the counselling rounds can now check the provisional allotment list on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in .

As per a report by Times of India, the final admission round officially begins with this merit list. Allotted candidates must pay a confirmation fee of Rs 20,000 by June 23, 2025, 1 pm. The last date to pay the respective university fees is June 27, 2025, by 5 PM. Candidates satisfied with their allotted seat can select the “Freeze” option, as this is the final round and no further "Float" options will be available.

Direct link to view CLAT 2025 third provisional allotment list.