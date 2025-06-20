The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has released the School Lecturer (School Education) 2024 admit card. Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

The exam will be conducted from June 23 to July 4, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 2202 School Lecturer posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download School Lecturer admit card

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the School Lecturer admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download admit card.