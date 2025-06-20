The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card of Shorthand and Transcription Test (both in English and Odia) and Typing Test (both English and Odia) for Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer and Junior Grade Typist -2024 under Advt. No.4421/OSSC. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted on June 24 in two shifts: 10.00 am [Typing Test (English and Odia)] and 3.30 pm [Shorthand and Transcription Test (English and Odia)]. The recruitment drive aims to fill 60 vacancies.

Steps to download CRE admit card 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CRE admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to admit card.