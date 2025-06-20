The registrations for the National Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 (NTET 2025) are underway for Postgraduates of the Indian System of Medicine and Homeopathy 2025. Eligible applicants can submit their forms on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NTET/ till June 23, 2025.

The correction window will open from June 25 to 27, 2025. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 17, 2025, for 120 minutes. The medium of the question paper shall be in English and Hindi only. The shall be 100 questions of one mark each. More details in the notification below:

Direct link to NTET 2025 information bulletin.

Application Fee Category Fee General (UR)/NRI/OCI/Foreign Nationals Rs 4000 General-EWS*/ OBC-(NCL)** Rs 3500 SC/ST/PwD/PwBD Rs 3000 Third Gender Rs 3000

Steps to apply for NTET 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NTET/ On the homepage, click on the NTET 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for NTET 2025.