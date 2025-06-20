The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Junior Residents for July 2025 Session. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at aiimsexams.ac.in till July 3, 2025.

A total of 220 vacancies have been notified. The candidates should have passed MBBS/BDS (including completion of Internship not earlier than three years before July 1, 2025) or equivalent degree recognized by MCI/DCI are eligible to apply. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

