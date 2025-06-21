The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has commenced the registrations for the recruitment of Forest Ranger in the Assam Forest Service under Environment & Forests Deptt., Assam under Advt. No. 22/2025. Applicants can register on the official website apsc.nic.in till July 20, 2025.

The Commission aims to fill 50 Forest Ranger vacancies. Information regarding educational qualification, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants from unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 297.20, whereas Rs 197.20 applies to OBC/ MOBC categories. SC/ ST/ BPL category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 47.20.

Steps to apply for Forest Ranger posts 2025

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Forest Ranger registration link Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for Forest Ranger posts 2025.