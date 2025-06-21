APSC Forest Ranger registration 2025 begins; here’s apply link
Candidates can apply for the posts at apsc.nic.in till July 20, 2025.
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has commenced the registrations for the recruitment of Forest Ranger in the Assam Forest Service under Environment & Forests Deptt., Assam under Advt. No. 22/2025. Applicants can register on the official website apsc.nic.in till July 20, 2025.
The Commission aims to fill 50 Forest Ranger vacancies. Information regarding educational qualification, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Applicants from unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 297.20, whereas Rs 197.20 applies to OBC/ MOBC categories. SC/ ST/ BPL category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 47.20.
Steps to apply for Forest Ranger posts 2025
- Visit the official website apsc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the Forest Ranger registration link
- Register yourself and proceed with the application process
- Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to register for Forest Ranger posts 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.