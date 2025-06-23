The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will close the online application window for the post of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) today, June 23, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

This recruitment drive (under Advt. No. 37/2025) aims to fill 41 ASO vacancies. Applicants must be between 21 and 37 years of age as on August 1, 2025. Relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable for reserved category candidates.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for BPSC ASO recruitment 2025

Visit the official website bpsconline.bihar.gov.in Register and log in to the portal Complete the application form and upload the necessary documents Pay the application fee and submit the form Download and print the confirmation page for future reference

The application fee is Rs 150 for candidates from outside Bihar, SC, ST, and PwD (with 40% or more disability), while all other applicants are required to pay Rs 650.

Direct link to apply for BPSC ASO recruitment 2025.