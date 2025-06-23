The Women and Child Development Department (WCD), Madhya Pradesh has issued a recruitment notification for Anganwadi Assistant positions. The registration process is open on the official website chayan.mponline.gov.in, and the last date to apply is July 4, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 17,477 vacancies.

Steps to apply for Anganwadi assistant post 2025

Visit the official website chayan.mponline.gov.in Select ‘Women and Child Development’ Login, and open the form Fill the details, pay the fee, and submit the form Download the submitted copy for future reference

Direct link to the login window.

Direct link to apply.

A fee of Rs 100 along with 18% GST is applicable for applications submitted via MP Online. For details on eligibility, open the official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.