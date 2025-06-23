The Higher Education Department of Odisha has released the second round of seat allotment results for SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2025 today, June 23, 2025. Candidates can now view their status at the official website samsodisha.gov.in .

As per a report by Hindustan Times, now the students will be required to select one of the available options, Slide, Freeze, or Float, and make the admission fee payment online via their SAMS account. This process must be completed by June 25, 2025.

Steps to check second round allotment list

Visit the official website samsodisha.gov.in Click on the link for SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2025 Log in using your application credentials View and download the second allotment list Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SAMS Odisha +3 second allotment result.

The third and final round of seat allotment will be declared on July 1, 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.