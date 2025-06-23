The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the admit cards of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test June 2025 or UGC NET June 2025 . Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in .

The computer-based test will be conducted from June 25 to 29, 2025. The test paper will consist of two sections: Paper I (50 questions of 100 marks) and Paper II (100 questions of 200 marks). There will be no break between the papers. Each question carries two marks, and there’s no negative marking for incorrect answers.

The Paper will be bilingual i.e., in English and Hindi only, except language papers.

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates for UGC – NET June 2025, he/she can contact on 011- 40759000 or e – mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in,” reads the notification.

Steps to download UGC NET June 2025 admit card

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the UGC NET June 2025 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to UGC NET June 2025 admit card.