The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the results for the MSc and Master of Biotechnology (M.Biotechnology) entrance examinations for the August 2025 academic session. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now log in to the official website aiimsexams.ac.in to check and download their results.

Steps to view MSc, MBiotech result 2025

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in Open ‘Results’ tab, and select ‘Academic Courses’ Click on the appropriate result link View and download the result for future reference

Direct link to M.Sc. entrance exam result 2025.

Direct link to M.Biotechnology entrance exam result 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.