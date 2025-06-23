OPSC VAS recruitment 2025: Apply for 506 Veterinary Asst Surgeon posts from July 1, details here
Applicants can submit their forms at opsc.gov.in from July 1, 2025.
Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment to Veterinary Assistant Surgeon / Addl. Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Advt. No. 04 of 2025-26). Applicants can submit their forms at opsc.gov.in from July 1 to July 31, 2025. The written exam is likely to be conducted on August 31, 2025.
A total of 506 vacancies have been notified. Candidates should be between the ages of 21 and 42 years as on January 1, 2025. Applicants should hold a bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry or its equivalent degree from a recognised university/ college/ institution in India or abroad. More details in the official notification.
Application Fee
Candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.