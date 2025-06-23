The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the hall ticket for the Junior Engineer (Civil) posts under the joint cadre of the Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) & Public Works (Building & NH) Department under Advt. No. 05/2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in .

The screening test (OMR-based) will be conducted on June 29 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon (Paper I - Civil Engineering) and 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm (Paper II - General Studies and General English). The recruitment drive aims to fill 650 Junior Engineer posts.

Steps to download JE Civil admit card 2025

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the latest updates tab Click on the Junior Engineer Civil admit card link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

