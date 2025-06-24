The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination 2025 on June 23, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website ssc.gov.in until July 18, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 3,131 Group-C vacancies. It is open to 12th-pass candidates aged between 18 and 27 years, offering positions such as Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, and Data Entry Operator (DEO). For more details on eligibility criteria, open the official notification.

Direct link to apply for CHSL Exam 2025.

Important Dates Event Date Correction Window July 23 - 24, 2025 Tier-I Exam September 8 - 18, 2025 Tier-II Exam February - March 2026

Application Fee

A fee of Rs 100 is applicable. Women, SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen candidates eligible for reservation are exempted from fee payment. Last day to make the fee payment is July 19, 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.