The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will close the online application window today, June 24, 2025, for the recruitment of District Statistical Officer (DSO)/Assistant Director posts in the Planning and Development Department, Government of Bihar. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in .

The recruitment drive, advertised under Advt. No. 38/2025, aims to fill a total of 47 vacancies, including 16 posts reserved for women candidates.

Steps to apply for DSO/ AD posts 2025

Visit the official website bpsconline.bihar.gov.in Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

