The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has postponed the registration deadline for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 examination. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in till June 26, 2025. The last date to pay the fee is June 27, 2026.

The correction window will open from June 28 to 29, 2025. The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on July 26, 27, and 28, 2025. The CSIR-UGC NET is a national-level exam that qualifies candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, and Ph.D. admissions in Indian universities and institutions.

Direct link to the deferment notification.

Direct link to the Information Bulletin.

Application Fee Category Fee (Rs) General Rs 1150 General INR 1150 General-EWS/OBC(NCL)* Rs 600 SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender Rs 325

Steps to apply for CSIR UGC NET 2025

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in Under Latest News, click on the link to register for CSIR-UGC NET Click on ‘New Candidate Register Here’ Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Direct link to apply.