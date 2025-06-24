The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the document verification schedule for the Assistant Professor (Speciality) in various departments of State Medical Colleges and Hospitals. As per the notification, the DV will be conducted for Advt. No. 05/2025, Advt. No. 07/2025, Advt. No. 08/2025, Advt. No. 09/2025, Advt. No. 11/2025, Advt. No. 12/2025, Advt. No. 13/2025, Advt. No. 14/2025, Advt. No. 16/2025, Advt. No. 17/2025, Advt. No. 18/2025, Advt. No. 19/2025, Advt. No. 20/2025 from July 7 to 24, 2025, in two shifts: 10.00 am and 2.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1711 vacancies.

Meanwhile, the registrations are underway on the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in till June 30, 2025.

Application Fee

SC/ST/Women/PwD candidates of Bihar - Rs 25

Other categories - Rs 100

Steps to apply for Assistant Professor posts 2025

Visit the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in Click on the ‘Apply Online’ tab on the homepage Select the relevant advertisement for Assistant Professor posts Register and log in to complete the application form Pay the application fee, and submit the form Download and print a copy for future reference

Direct link to apply for Assistant Professor posts 2025.