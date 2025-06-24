The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released hall tickets for the Assistant Industries Officer written examination under Advt. No. 08 of 2024-25. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website opsc.gov.in .

The written exam will be conducted on June 29, 2025, in two shifts: 9.30 am to 11.30 am and 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The PwD candidates will be given 20 minutes extra per hour in each session. The recruitment drive aims to fill 151 posts.

Steps to download AIO admit card 2025

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AIO admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the written exam and personality test (interview). Applications were invited from January 15 to February 15, 2025.