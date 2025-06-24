The Bihar Technical Service Commission ( BTSC ) has released the General Medical Officer score cards under Advt. No. 19/2025. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website btsc.bihar.gov.in .

The exam was conducted on May 3, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 667 vacancies.

Steps to download GMO result 2025

Visit the official website btsc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the GMO result 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to GMO result 2025.