Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSSB ) has reopened the registration window for the recruitment of Patwari posts 2025 on the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in or rssb.rajasthan.gov.in . Applicants can submit their forms till June 29, 2025.

The application correction window will open from June 30 to July 6, 2025. The exam is likely to be conducted on August 17, 2025. The board has increased the number of vacancies to 3705 from the earlier notified posts of 2020.

Direct link to the exam schedule.

Here’s the deferment notification.

Steps to apply for Patwari posts 2025

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Patwari 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference