The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the revised exam schedule of Assistant Director Industry/ Manager 2025 posts. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on July 12 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm. The admit card will be released on the official website psc.cg.gov.in 10 days before the commencement of the exam.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on July 6, 2025. The Commission aims to fill 30 vacancies.

Meanwhile, the State Services Examination Mains 2024 or SSE Mains 2024 admit cards are released at psc.cg.gov.in. The exam will be conducted from June 26 to 28 in two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm, and on June 29 from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon.

A total of 3737 candidates have been shortlisted for the Main exam. The Preliminary exam was conducted on February 9, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 246 vacancies.