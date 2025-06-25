The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will close the registrations for the Combined Technical Services Examination 2025 (Non-Interview posts) today, June 25, 2025. Interested applicants must complete the registration process by the end of the day on the official website tnpsc.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 615 vacancies across various technical roles including Assistant Engineer (Mechanical, Electrical, Agricultural), Computer Programmer, Junior Electrical Inspector, Librarian, and others. The written examination is scheduled from August 4 to 10, 2025. Following the application deadline, TNPSC will open a correction window from June 29 to July 1, 2025.

Steps to apply for TNPSC 2025

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in Complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process, if not already done Register yourself and login to apply for CTS posts 2025 Fill out the online application form Pay the fee and submit the form

