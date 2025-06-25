The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the final results for the Grade ‘C’ Stenographers Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2023 on June 24, 2025. Candidates can now access their results on the SSC’s official website ssc.gov.in .

As per the official notice, the selection process involved a Computer-Based Examination conducted on February 6, 2024, followed by a Skill Test on December 6, 2024. Out of 441 candidates who qualified for the Skill Test round, only 25 have been recommended for final appointment.

Steps to view SSC Stenographer Group C final result

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in Quick Links — Result Select the appropriate cadre link and view the result Save the result pdf for future reference

Direct link to SSC Stenographer Group C final result (Cadre-RBSSS).

Direct link to SSC Stenographer Group C final result (Cadre-AFHQ).

Direct link to SSC Stenographer Group C final result (Cadre-CSSS).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.