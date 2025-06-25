The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET 2025) results today, June 25, 2025. Eligible candidates can begin checking their results on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in .

The entrance tests were conducted from June 6 to June 8, 2025.

Steps to download AP PGECET result 2025

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET Click on ‘Results’, on the homepage Fill your details and click on ‘View Result’ View and download your result for future reference

Direct link to download AP PGECET result 2025.

As per a report by Times of India, 14,231 candidates had registered for the entrance exam. Out of these, 11,244 students qualified, with 5,491 male and 5,753 female candidates clearing the exam. Notably, female students slightly outnumbered their male counterparts in the list of qualified candidates.