Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture & Technology, Kanpur, has announced the Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test 2025 ( UPCATET 2025 ) results. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upcatet.net using their registration number and password.

The exams for UG and Master's & Ph.D were conducted on June 11 and 12, respectively. The registrations were invited till May 18, 2025.

Steps to download UPCATET result 2025

Visit the official website upcatet.org On the homepage, click on the UPCATET 2025 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

