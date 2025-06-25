Chhattisgarh Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal will soon conclude the registrations for the Excise Constable posts 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in till June 27, 2025, up to 5.00 pm. The correction window will open from June 28 to 30, 2025.

The exam will be conducted on July 27, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 200 Constable posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants from the SC/ ST category are required to pay a fee of Rs 200, whereas Rs 250 applies to OBC candidates. All other candidates have to pay Rs 500.

Steps to apply for Excise Constable posts 2025

Visit the official website vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Excise Constable registration 2025 link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Excise Constable posts 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.