The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam schedule of the Combined Defence Services (CDS-II) 2025. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on September 14 in three shifts: 9.00 am to 11.00 am, 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm, and 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm.

The Commission aims to fill 453 vacancies. Applications were invited until June 20, 2025.

Here’s the CDS II exam schedule 2025.

Meanwhile, the Commission has declared the Engineering Services Examination Prelims 2025 results on the official website upsc.gov.in. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Main exam scheduled for August 10, 2025. The ESE Preliminary exam was conducted on June 8, 2025. The Commission aims to fill 457 vacancies .

Direct link to ESE Prelims result 2025.

