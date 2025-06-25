The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment to Deputy Section Officer / Deputy Mamlatdar, Class-3 Class-3 under Advt. No. 8/2025-26. Candidates can apply for the posts at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in till July 9, 2025.

The Preliminary exam will be conducted on September 7, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 102 vacancies. Applicants should be between the ages of 20 and 35 years as on July 9, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

A candidate should hold a Bachelor’s degree obtained from any recognised University. A basic knowledge of computer application is required. Applicants should possess adequate knowledge of Gujarati and/or Hindi. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

A fee of Rs 100 applies.

Steps to apply for DSO/ DM posts 2025

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on the DSO/ DM 2025 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

