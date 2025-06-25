The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) July 2025 admit card on the official website www.icsi.edu. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on July 5, 2025, for a duration of 120 minutes.

To qualify the exam, candidates must score an aggregate of 50% marks and a minimum of 40% marks in each subject. Candidates can check the syllabus in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Here’s the admit card notice.

Steps to download ICSI CSEET July admit card 2025

Visit the official website www.icsi.edu Go to Latest@ICSI—Students Click on the CSEET July 2025 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CSEET July 2025 admit card.