The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is closing the registration process today, June 26, 2025, for the recruitment of Assistant Professors (Broad Specialty) under Advertisement No. 03 of 2025-26. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website opsc.gov.in by the end of the day.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 314 vacancies across various disciplines. The written examination is scheduled for August 17, 2025, and will be held for a duration of three hours. Notably, the examination fee has been waived for candidates of all categories.

Steps to apply for Assistant Professor posts 2025

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Apply Online tab Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill the form, upload the required documents, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for Assistant Professor posts 2025.