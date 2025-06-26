SSC CHT registration 2025 closes today; apply for 437 JTO and other posts here
Candidates must complete their registration process by today.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is closing the registration window today, June 26, 2025, for the Combined Hindi Translators Examination (CHTE) 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ssc.gov.in until the end of the day.
The deadline to pay the application fee is June 27, 2025, while the correction window will remain open from July 1 to 2, 2025. The computer-based Paper-I examination is scheduled to be held on August 12, 2025. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 437 vacancies. Applicants must be between 18 and 30 years of age as of June 26, 2025.
Steps to apply for CHTE 2025
- Visit the official website ssc.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the “Apply” tab
- Click on the application link for the Combined Hindi Translators Examination 2025
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Fill in the details, pay the fee, and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for CHTE 2025.
Direct link to the official notification.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.