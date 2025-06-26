The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is closing the registration window today, June 26, 2025, for the Combined Hindi Translators Examination (CHTE) 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ssc.gov.in until the end of the day.

The deadline to pay the application fee is June 27, 2025, while the correction window will remain open from July 1 to 2, 2025. The computer-based Paper-I examination is scheduled to be held on August 12, 2025. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 437 vacancies. Applicants must be between 18 and 30 years of age as of June 26, 2025.

Steps to apply for CHTE 2025

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the “Apply” tab Click on the application link for the Combined Hindi Translators Examination 2025 Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CHTE 2025.

Direct link to the official notification.