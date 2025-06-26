The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has officially released the second round of seat allotment for admissions to IITs, NITs, and other participating institutes for the academic year 2025. Candidates who participated in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main or Advanced 2025 can now check their allotment status by visiting the official website josaa.nic.in.

Important Dates

Withdrawal from Round 2: June 26-30, 2025

Round 3 seat allotment: July 2, 2025

Round 4 seat allotment: July 6, 2025

Round 5 seat allotment: July 11, 2025

Here’s the revised schedule.

Steps to check JoSAA 2025 second seat allotment

Visit the official JoSAA website at josaa.nic.in Under the Candidate Activity Board, click on the link for Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Enter the required login credentials View and download the seat allotment list

Direct to download JoSAA 2025 second seat allotment result.