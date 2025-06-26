National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has postponed the registration deadline for the recruitment to the posts of Deputy Manager (Technical) on direct recruitment basis through GATE 2025 score in the discipline of Civil Engineering. Applicants can register on the official website nhai.gov.in till July 31, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 60 vacancies. Applicants should hold a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute. Candidates should not be more than the age of 30 years. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. More details in the notification below:

Steps to apply for Deputy Manager posts 2025

Visit the official website nhai.gov.in On the homepage, go to the About NHAI — Vacancies — Current Click on the Deputy Manager posts Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, submit, and take a printout for future reference

