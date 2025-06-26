The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has started accepting online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment to Project Manager and equivalent posts under Advt. No. 04/2025. Applicants can submit their forms at jpsc.gov.in till July 10, 2025. The last date to pay the fee is July 11, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 30 vacancies. Applicants should be between the ages of 22 and 35 years as on August 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the General/ EBC/ BC/ EWS category will have to pay a fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 applies to the state’s SC/ ST category candidates.

Steps to apply for Project Manager posts 2025

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Project Manager registration window Register and apply for the post Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Project Manager posts 2025.