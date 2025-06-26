The National Testing Agency (NTA) is closing the registration window today, June 26, 2025, for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 examination. Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications on the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in by the end of the day.

The last date to pay the application fee is June 27, 2025, and the correction window will remain open from June 28 to 29, 2025. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be held on July 26, 27, and 28, 2025.

The CSIR-UGC NET is a national-level examination conducted to determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, and Ph.D. admissions in universities and research institutions across India.

